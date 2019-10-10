Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post sales of $590,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $570,000.00. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $4.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $6.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.14 million, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $69.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

AKTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $54,040.00. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Insiders sold 70,450 shares of company stock valued at $535,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 498,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.87. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.