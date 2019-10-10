Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 155.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 72.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut BCE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.05. 107,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.82%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

