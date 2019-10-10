Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 173,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after buying an additional 58,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 23,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,805. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $115.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.99.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.