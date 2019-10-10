Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 401 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in ONEOK by 91.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 82.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 498.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.06. 31,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

