Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2,245,986.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,802,125 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 6.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 1.40% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,062 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,936 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,784 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $400,646,000.

SPY traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,737,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,798,141. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.21.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

