Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 46,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 106,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,884. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

