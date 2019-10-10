Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 68 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after buying an additional 841,019 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,976,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.87. 526,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

