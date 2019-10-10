Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.14. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 56,972 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, Director Robert Howard Lampton sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,190,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

