Blue Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $433.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $848,329.00 and approximately $433.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 211% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00039512 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.69 or 0.06291245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00040563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

BLUE is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

