Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BLBD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

BLBD traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. The business had revenue of $308.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 33.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 9.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

