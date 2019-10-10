BLAST Hits One Day Volume of $105.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $57,471.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005574 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 380.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 53,299,851 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

