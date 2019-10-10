BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price target on BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, insider Michael E. Leitner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,515.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Levkowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,177.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,481,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86,616 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 639,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.