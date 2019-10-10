BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0108

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $3,141.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00652357 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003939 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 203,190,577 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

