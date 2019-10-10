bitJob (STU) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, bitJob has traded down 74.2% against the U.S. dollar. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $30,005.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00204115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01034695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088267 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io . bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

