BitGreen (BITG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,762.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001697 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, STEX and CoinExchange. BitGreen has a market cap of $1.42 million and $31,762.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00021114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010451 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.02203559 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000662 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002573 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 9,824,556 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

