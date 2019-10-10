Bitcore Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002974 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, CryptoBridge, Exrates and CoinExchange. Bitcore has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $778.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,544.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.02241677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.78 or 0.02701835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00677197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00652969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00440955 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,869,650 coins and its circulating supply is 17,368,690 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, QBTC, Bit-Z, Exrates, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

