Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $638,493.00 and approximately $2,298.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001582 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, TradeOgre and Altcoin Trader.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00444090 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00095629 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00039922 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002380 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000936 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,782,719 coins and its circulating supply is 4,753,173 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Nanex, TradeOgre, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

