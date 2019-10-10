BitBall Trading 120.3% Higher This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 67.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. BitBall has a total market cap of $345,839.00 and approximately $51,877.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 120.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000562 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,984 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/@bitballerc20. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

