Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) Insider Sells £62,000 in Stock

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) insider John Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,013.98).

Shares of LON:BILN traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting GBX 310 ($4.05). The company had a trading volume of 15,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 312. Billington Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 232.50 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 363.75 ($4.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

