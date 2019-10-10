Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) Insider Sells £62,000 in Stock

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) insider John Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,013.98).
Shares of LON:BILN traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting GBX 310 ($4.05). The company had a trading volume of 15,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 312. Billington Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 232.50 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 363.75 ($4.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.
Billington Company Profile
