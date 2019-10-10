Bezop 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,718.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Bezop has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bezop token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Exrates, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. Bezop has a total market cap of $289,486.00 and approximately $1,718.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.01031609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00087837 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop launched on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . The official website for Bezop is bezop.io . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

