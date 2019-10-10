Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,547,000 after acquiring an additional 448,395 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 101.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,063,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.25. 1,741,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,130. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

