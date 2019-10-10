Bela (BELA) Price Up 88.4% Over Last Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 69.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Bela has traded up 88.4% against the dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $222,628.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bela alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00678011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012871 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 50,264,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,595,475 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.