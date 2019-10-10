Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $39.96 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 24.1% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $39,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,623. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.06.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

