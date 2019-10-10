Bayan Token (BYT) Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Bayan Token has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Bayan Token has a market capitalization of $250,768.00 and approximately $894.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bayan Token token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00012302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00202967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.01028675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029902 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00087931 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bayan Token Profile

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token’s official website is bayantoken.com . The official message board for Bayan Token is medium.com/@bayantoken . Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bayan Token Token Trading

Bayan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bayan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bayan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

