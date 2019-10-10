Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,215,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,362,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

