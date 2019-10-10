Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 788.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,348,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,117,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.62. 33,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,070. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.88, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.69. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

