Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $226.75

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $226.75 and traded as low as $256.80. Avingtrans shares last traded at $262.26, with a volume of 25,879 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Avingtrans in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 million and a PE ratio of 33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

