Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) to report sales of $93.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.50 million. Avalara posted sales of $69.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $364.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $365.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $452.51 million, with estimates ranging from $439.23 million to $465.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.37.

AVLR stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.62. 9,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,596. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.51. Avalara has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $94.31.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $89,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $21,452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 895,782 shares of company stock valued at $75,948,904. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

