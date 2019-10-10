Augur Price Tops $8.74 on Major Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $96.13 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for $8.74 or 0.00102232 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Binance, Crex24 and CoinTiger. In the last week, Augur has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00202967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.01028675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029902 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00087931 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Crex24, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Mercatox, Koinex, Kraken, ABCC, GOPAX, Gate.io, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Livecoin, Poloniex, HitBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN, Zebpay, Upbit, BitBay, DragonEX, Bittrex, Bithumb, Liqui, Binance, CoinTiger, Cobinhood and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

