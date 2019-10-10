Auctus (AUC) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Auctus has traded up 39% against the dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $175,151.00 and $648.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00205188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01032715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030758 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00087494 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,845,665 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

