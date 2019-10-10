Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.84

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $8.48. Auckland International Airport shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 477,381 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$8.84 and its 200 day moving average is A$8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Auckland International Airport’s payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

