AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 16.7% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,900,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $270.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

