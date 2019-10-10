Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $19.54 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $19.54 million and $147,567.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.01031609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00087837 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

