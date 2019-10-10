Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Lowered to $48.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.63. 239,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,476. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Athene has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Athene will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,714,380. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 115,311 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Athene by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 472,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 156,864 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Athene by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.