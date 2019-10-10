Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.54

Shares of Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 421689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

ATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.65 to C$1.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $287.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$218.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

