Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Trading Up 5.8%

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) was up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.69, approximately 682,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 317,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asure Software Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 74,098 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

