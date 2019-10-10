ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $254.20

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $254.20 and last traded at $252.62, with a volume of 43866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ABN Amro initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.37.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in ASML by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

