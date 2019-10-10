Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 59,036 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,036 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $5,691,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,973,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

INTU traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.12. 326,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

