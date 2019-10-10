Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 4,620 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $57,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,562,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300,560 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.32. 2,364,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,705,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.13. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

