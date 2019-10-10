Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $45,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,714. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $161.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.92 and its 200-day moving average is $205.76.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

