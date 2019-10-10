Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $50.68 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 147.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $50,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,256,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,455,000 after acquiring an additional 72,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “in-line” rating and set a $401.00 price target (up from $379.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.64.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $387.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,277. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.46 and a 200-day moving average of $353.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $399.96. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

