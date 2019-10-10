Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $172.96 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 927,424 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 2.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.32% of General Motors worth $172,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.60. 289,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,251,946. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

