Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $86,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,470,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,654 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.13. The stock had a trading volume of 55,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.86.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

