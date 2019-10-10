Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,472,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,426,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,282,000 after buying an additional 624,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,804,000 after buying an additional 390,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,325,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 678,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,931,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

