Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,491,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552,015 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 470,781 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,531,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,751,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 486,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $121.21.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.