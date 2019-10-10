Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.68.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $229.84. 9,119,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,272,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,038.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.93 and its 200-day moving average is $202.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $229.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 16,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

