Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,388 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,749 shares of company stock worth $91,773,322. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,272,828. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $229.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,025.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

