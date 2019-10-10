Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $6,537,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 537,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,272,828. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $229.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average of $202.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.