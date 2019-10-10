Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Gap Down to $5.39

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.39. Aphria shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 4,765,443 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 971.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aphria Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aphria by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

