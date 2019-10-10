Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Receives $34.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Apache by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apache by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Apache by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apache by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Apache by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,819,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. Apache has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apache will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

